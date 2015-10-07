Danville Police Investigating Shooting Near Fairchild

DANVILLE – Criminal Investigation Commander Jane McFadden with the Danville Police Department says officers responded to a shooting on Tuesday evening.

Authorities say the shooting happened at around 8:06 PM on Tuesday, October 6. Officers were called to 300 West Fairchild, near the intersection of Robinson and Townsend, in response to a report of a subject who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Danville Police say an 18-year-old Danville man made his way to the address to get help. He was then transported by ambulance to the hospital. McFadden says the man is in stable condition, and his injuries were non-life threatening.

This investigation is ongoing by the Danville Police Department. Anyone with information should contact Danville authorities at 217-431-2250 or call Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS for anonymous tips.