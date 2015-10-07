Friends Creek Offering Site Tour on Oct. 10

DECATUR – The Macon County Conservation Foundation announces they will be hosting a behind-the-scenes site tour of the natural area restoration work done at Friends Creek Conservation Area.

This tour will take place on Saturday, October 10 and run from 9 AM – noon. Attendees will be able to see the positive impact people have made on the health of natural areas in Macon County. The district’s Natural Resource Manager Mitch Lovgren will facilitate the guided walk through nature.

The tour is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Reservations should be made by 5 PM on Friday, October 9, by calling 217-423-7708.

Friends Creek Conservation Area is located at 13734 Friends Creek Park Road in Argenta.