Amazon.com Is A Go To Site For Products

NATIONAL - Amazon.com is dominating as an online retailer, and more. A new survey by E-Commerce shows 4 out of every 10 people turn to Amazon.com first.

When searching for a product online most people turn to it first. 2000 shoppers were surveyed. 44 percent say they go straight to Amazon when looking to buy or research a product.

34 percent say they use search engines like good as their first stop. 21 percent say they use another retailer first.