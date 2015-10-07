Greenwood Cemetery Serving as Backdrop for 5K

DECATUR – Director of Greenwood Cemetery Lynn Dixon announces the cemetery will host a 5K Run / Walk on Saturday, October 17.

Dixon says he was inspired to host a run in unique scenery, such as a cemetery, when he heard about the Moonlight Marathon held annually at Springfield’s Oak Ridge Cemetery. He then had the roads of Greenwood measured and concluded it could successfully host a 5K.

“Running of the Hills” will be held on October 17 with check-in beginning at 8 AM and the 5K promptly starting at 9 AM. Greenwood Cemetery is located at 606 South Church Street in Decatur.

Participants may register in advance by mail or at the gate on race day. The fee for each participant is $30. This includes complimentary gifts and admission to the post-race party. Awards will be given to male and female overall winners, as well as for eight different age groups starting from 10 years and younger.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit construction of a new cemetery garden and columbarium.

Those interested in registration forms and information should contact Director Lynn Dixon by phone at 217-422-6563 or by email at LTDcustoms@yahoo.com.