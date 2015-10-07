Springfield Public Schools Foundation Kicking Off Fundraisers

SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Public Schools Foundation is kicking off its fundraisers with the annual Fall Festival and Book Fair on Saturday, October 10.

Members of the public will be able to take part in the fundraiser at the Barnes and Noble Booksellers store, located at 3111 South Veterans Parkway in Springfield. The event will be taking place from 10 AM – 5 PM.

Proceeds from the event will support the Foundation’s mission “to provide a margin of excellence for the students of the Springfield Public Schools.”

A percentage of the net sale of books, magazines, movies, music and food will be donated to the Foundation for the purchase of books for school libraries district-wide. In order to donate, those shopping at the Barnes and Noble must present this voucher at purchase.

Those who cannot attend can also support the Foundation online by visiting the website here, from Saturday, October 10, to Thursday, October 15, by using the Bookfair ID 11700630 at checkout.

Foundation officials also say they will be hosting a $2 sandwich fundraiser at the Jersey Mike’s Subs, located at 2318 West Wabash Avenue, from Thursday, October 8, to Monday, October 12. A special card is required to receive the deals. These are available by visiting one of the school offices or by contacting Julie Hammers at jhammers@sps186.org with a name and number of cards desired. There is a limit of 4 cards per family.

100% of the proceeds from Jersey Mike’s will go toward funding the Foundation’s Classroom Project, Classroom Library, Extra Curricular and Special Projects Grants throughout the district.

Additional information about the Foundation and their fundraisers is available here.