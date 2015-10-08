IDOT gathering public input for Multi-Year Transportation Program

ILLINOIS - Illinois Department of Transportation officials say they will host their annual public outreach meetings concerning the Proposed Multi-Year Transportation Program in various communities throughout the state.

IDOT officials say these meetings are held every year to gather public input on aeronautics, rail, and transit project initiatives. Members of the public will be able to meet with engineers and planning staff at each of these meetings, and voice their opinions, comments, and concerns about these projects.

A complete list of scheduled meetings can be found here: http://www.idot.illinois.gov/about-idot/stay-connected/events/multi-year-plan-outreach-meetings.