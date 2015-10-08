Molina employees to help Habitat for Humanity in construction of home

SPRINGFIELD - Molina Healthcare officials say employee volunteers will aid Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County in its efforts to build a home for a Springfield resident.

Habitat officials say this home, the 99th constructed in this area, will be located in the 2400 block of South Ninth Street. Molina volunteers will join Habitat volunteers to work on the home from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on October 8.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity, or to volunteer, visit http://www.habitatsangamon.com/.