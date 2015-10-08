Central Illinois Foodbank brings mobile pantry to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE - Central Illinois Foodbank has announced it will bring its mobile pantry to Jacksonville on October 8.

The mobile pantry will be located at the Morgan County Fairgrounds at 5:00 p.m. Foodbank officials say this pantry is made possible through Crop Walk, and is designed to help feed food-insecure Morgan County residents.

The Central Illinois Foodbank distributes millions of pounds of food to food pantries, soup kitchens, and other programs each year. For more information, visit https://www.centralilfoodbank.org/.