Volunteers needed for annual Festival of Trees

SPRINGFIELD - Memorial Medical Center Foundation is seeking more volunteers for its 26th annual Festival of Trees during the month of November.

This year's event will be held at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds from November 21 until November 29. Officials say more than 1,000 volunteers are needed this year. Assistance is needed with admission, train rides, decorating gingerbread cookies, and working in the kitchen, boutique, and children's craft areas.

Volunteers must be at least 14 years old, and high school students can volunteer to satisfy community service graduation requirements. For more information, or to register, visit MemorialsFestivalofTrees.com.