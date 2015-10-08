APL hosting adoption events this weekend

SPRINGFIELD - The Animal Protective League will host several adoption events throughout Springfield on October 10 and 11.

Officials say adoptable cats and dogs will be available for adoption from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on October 10 at Lowe's on North Dirksen Parkway, and pets will also be available from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. the same day at Ace Hardware on Wabash Avenue.

On October 11, residents will be able to adopt dogs and cats from APL's new Mobile Pet Adoption Center at Scheels, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., during the "Get Your Licks on Route 66 National Adoption Tour." Attendees will also be able to enjoy several pet-themed activities, temporary tattoos for kids, and more.

Additionally, pets will be available for adoption on October 11 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at PetSmart of South Veterans Parkway.

For more information, visit http://www.apl-shelter.org/DotNetNuke/.