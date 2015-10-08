MCCD hosting "Make a Rag Doll" workshop

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting central Illinois residents to create their own toys from the past during the "Make a Rag Doll" workshop on October 18.

This workshop will be held at Rock Springs Nature Center at 2:00 p.m. Visitors will learn more about the history of rag dolls while they design and personalize their own toys.

This workshop is free and open to the public, but you must register online by October 16. All materials used to create your own rag doll will be provided. For more information, visit http://maconcountyconservation.org/.