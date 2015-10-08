Decatur firefighters respond to house fire Wednesday night

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department says a vacant home on the city's north side was moderately damaged by fire on October 7.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Wast Leafland Avenue at about 7:28 p.m. for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arrived on scene at 7:29 p.m., and the fire was brought under control at 8:58 p.m.

Authorities say firefighters reported seeing furniture in the dining room on fire, and that the fire was contained to the room of origin. The Fire Investigator adds that smoking materials were determined to have started the fire, and that the estimated total loss due to damage is about $10,500.

No injuries or deaths were reported in connection with this incident.