Illinois F Leron Black out 4-6 Weeks with Meniscus Tear

CHAMPAIGN -- As the Illinois men's basketball team prepares for the 2015-2016 season, they'll do so in the short term without sophomore Leron Black.

During his press conference at Illinois' on-campus media day, head coach John Groce said Black will have surgery on a torn meniscus, and is likely to miss four to six weeks, which could rule him out of Illinois' Nov. 13 opener.

"He's probably had it for quite awhile," said Groce, who said the surgery will take place Friday.

Black was a standout player during Illinois' August trip to Europe. In four games, he averaged 14 points and 11.8 rebounds.

The Illini open the regular season against North Florida at the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield.