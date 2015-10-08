Metered parking in Springfield free to motorists October 12

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Office of Public Works has announced that metered parking will be free to all vehicles on October 12.

Officials say the free parking will coincide with Columbus Day.  However, motorists who park illegally will still receive tickets.

For more information about the Office of Public Works, visit http://www.springfield.il.us/PublicWorks/PublicWorksHome.aspx.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events