Salvation Army to accept Christmas assistance applications

DECATUR - Salvation Army officials say they will accept Christmas Food and Toy Assistance applications from November 2 through November 6.

Officials say registration will be held at 229 West Main Street in Decatur. Registration times will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., and from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on all five days, with additional registrations accepted from 5:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. on November 6.

Everyone who wishes to apply must bring a photo ID, Social Security card for every individual 18 years of age or older, and a medical card or Social Security card for each child. Salvation Army officials say they assisted more than 7,800 individuals last year, and hope to assist as many families as possible this year.

For more information about the Salvation Army, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org.