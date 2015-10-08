1 injured in 2-vehicle crash Wednesday morning

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department says one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

Decatur police say the crash happened at Illinois Route 48 and Mound Road at about 10:43 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into this incident, police say a truck-tractor semi-trailer was traveling south on Route 48 when it struck a Chevrolet Traverse that was making a left turn onto Mound Road from Route 48.

The driver of the Traverse was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. This incident is still under investigation by the Decatur Police Department.

We will provide more details as they become available.