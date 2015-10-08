Springfield police make arrest in attempted bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department has announced that one person has been arrested in connection with an attempted bank robbery on October 8.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the U.S. Bank, located in the 800 block of North Grand Avenue East, at about 1:30 for a report of a bank robbery. Upon arriving, officers learned that a person had entered the building, approached tellers, and told them to give him some money.

Police say after an unsuccessful attempt to obtain money, the person announced that he was committing a robbery, at which point he was told to leave. The individual then left the bank. Officers say the person did not display a weapon or threaten anyone with harm.

Springfield police say officers received a description of the individual, after which an individual matching the description was found at Second Street and Calhoun Street. The individual, identified as Jason Evans, 38, was taken into custody without incident.

Evans was taken to Sangamon County Jail. He faces a preliminary charge of robbery. This incident is still under investigation. We will provide updates as they become available.