Decatur Takes A Bite Out Of Hunger

Decatur – The Salvation Army feeds more than 30,000 people at its Decatur food pantry each year. It depends on the annual WSOY Community Food Drive to help those hungry individuals.

“It would be very difficult for the Salvation Army to operate its food pantry without this huge community wide food event,” Salvation Army Major Wes Dalberg told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “This comes just at the right time for us.”

The Salvation Army sees food and money donations fall of during the summer months. The food collected by the Army will enable it to provide food at its pantry through the remainder of the year.

The food drive is Friday, 6am – 6pm. It will be held at the Kroger at 1818 Airport Plaza off of Route 36. The eastbound lanes of Route 36 have been closed this week while Ameren erects new utility poles. Ameren will suspend its work for the day on Friday and reopen the highway to traffic so people can have easy access to Kroger.

Food can be dropped off. Cash & checks are also accepted. You can also donate by phone calling 217-875-3350.