1 dead in early-morning house fire

CLINTON - DeWitt County authorities say they are investigating a fatal house fire that happened in Clinton during the early morning hours of October 9.



Authorities say at about 1:39 a.m., CenCom received a medical assist alert from a home in the 1400 block of East Main Street in Clinton. Officers arriving at the scene report that they saw the house on fire. Fire officials say a person was found inside of the home and was brought out, but could not be revived.



DeWitt County Coroner Randall Rice says the person, identified as 81-year-old Annie Lucille Bolan, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:05 a.m. Rice also says an autopsy will be scheduled.



This incident is under investigation by the Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, DeWitt County Coroner's Office, and the State Fire Marshall. We will provide more information as it becomes available.



Video of this incident was shot and submitted to WAND by Kevin Radley. You may view the video here.