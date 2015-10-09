1 arrested after two-vehicle crash

MACON COUNTY - The Macon County Sheriff's Office has announced that one person has been arrested in connection with a two-vehicle traffic crash on Greenswitch Road on October 8.

Deputies say the crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. on Greenswitch Road, between County Highway 20 and Jordan Road. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies determined that a 2012 Toyota passenger car had been struck, and that witnesses reported a 1996 Lexus that was involved in the crash had left the scene.

Authorities also say witnesses reported the Lexus continued driving on a flat tire, and that the vehicle was followed to an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Beth Boulevard in Decatur. Once the vehicle had stopped, witnesses say they saw the driver attempting to change the flat tire.

Deputies say the driver, identified as a 46-year-old man, was arrested upon their arrival. The man faces preliminary charges of driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, and failure to render aid upon striking another vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was released. This incident is still under investigation by the Macon County Sheriff's Office. We will provide more information as it becomes available.