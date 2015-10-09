Macon County Conservation District hosting bat-themed mini camp

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting children ages one through five and their parents or guardians to attend a bat-themed mini camp on October 21 and 22.

This mini camp will be held at the Rock Springs Nature Center both days. A mini-camp designed for kids ages one through five will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on October 21, and one for children ages three through five will be held on October 22 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Attendees will be able to learn more about bats through songs, crafts, stories, and activities. The cost to attend is $10 per child, and you must register online by October 20.

For more information, or to register, visit www.maconcountyconservation.org.