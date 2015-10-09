Bridge work on Cardinal Hill Road to begin October 13

SPRINGFIELD - The Sangamon County Highway Department has announced that crews will begin bridge repair work on Cardinal Hill Road on October 13.

Officials say the work will take place approximately 1.5 miles north of County Highway 40, and is expected to last until October 30, weather permitting. Traffic will be reduced to one lane controlled by signals during this time.

Motorists are asked to use caution through this area or seek alternate routes while the project is being completed. For more information, call (217) 535-3070.