Decatur Park District releases Columbus Day hours

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District has announced hours for all of its facilities on Columbus Day.

Officials say Overlook Adventure Mini Golf will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on October 12. All other facilities, including Scovill Zoo and the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, will be open during their regular hours.

For more information, visit http://www.decatur-parks.org/.