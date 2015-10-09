IDOA to receive more than $600,000 through grant program

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Department of Agriculture officials say they will receive more than $600,000 from the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

The money will be split between 16 projects, all of which aim to increase the availability of locally-grown produce. According to Acting Agricultural Director Warren Goetsch, these grants will help "strengthen our state's specialty crop industry."

Specialty crops can be defined as vegetables, tree nuts, fruits and dried fruits, horticulture, and other nursery crops. Officials say the 2012 Census of Agriculture revealed that sales of Illinois specialty crops totaled nearly $470 million.

For more information, visit https://www.agr.state.il.us/.