Paxton police involved in standoff situation

PAXTON - The Paxton Police Department has announced that one person has been taken into custody following a 15-hour standoff on October 8.

Paxton police say officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of Eastview Drive for a report of a domestic argument at about 4:47 p.m. Before officers arrived, a female reported leaving the house, then hearing a gun shot. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they heard three gunshots coming from the home.

Authorities say a person inside the home reported that he had accidentally shot himself in the foot. After securing the area, officers say they received additional support from the Gibson City Police Department and Illinois State Police SWAT Team.

Throughout the standoff, police say about 10 gun shots were fired within the home. At about 7:14 a.m. on October 9, SWAT Team members entered the home and found a man, identified as Timothy Donley, 51, with two self-inflicted gun shot wounds; one to the foot, and the other to the back of his head.

Officers say Donley was taken to a local hospital, and that he is expected to live as the wounds appear to be non-life-threatening. This incident is still under investigation.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.