Share the Spirit Foundation looking for volunteers

SPRINGFIELD - Share the Spirit Foundation officials say they are hosting a "Shoes for Kids" event on October 23.

This event will take place at the Payless Shoe Store on North Dirksen Parkway in Springfield, from 8:45 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. During this event, Riverton Elementary/Middle School children in need will receive new shoes and socks.

Share the Spirit Foundation is looking for more volunteers to help children pick out their new footwear during this event. If you would like to volunteer, or for more information, visit www.sharethespirit.info.