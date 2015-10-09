Champaign Heart Walk kicks off on October 10

CHAMPAIGN - Central Illinois residents are invited to attend the Champaign Heart Walk on October 10.

This event will be held at Porter Family Park at 8:30 a.m. Several teams comprised of volunteers, employees from local companies, and heart disease and stroke survivors will participate in a one-mile or three-mile walk to raise money for the American Heart Association.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with opening ceremonies starting at 9:30 a.m., and the walk beginning at 10:00 a.m. In addition to the walk, attendees can visit booths for health screenings, participate in a survivor breakfast, enjoy refreshments, learn "Hands Only CPR," and more.

For more information, visit champaignheartwalk.org