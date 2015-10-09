Decatur Fire Department investigating "suspicious" house fire

DECATUR - The Decatur Fire Department says it is investigating a house fire that took place during the morning hours of October 9.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to a vacant home in the 1500 bock of North Church Street in Decatur at about 9:04 a.m. Firefighters arrived about two minutes later, and brought the fire under control just before 10:00 a.m.

Authorities say the home had been damaged by a previous fire, and that it was extensively damaged from this one. Fire officials also say this fire is "suspicious," and will continue to be investigated.

