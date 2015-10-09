Community Food Drive smashes record

DECATUR - The 14th Annual Community Food Drive in Decatur (#WCFD15) surpassed the record total from last year by plenty.

The 12 hour event at Kroger East in Decatur drew thousands of donations from the community and large businesses. The drive collected 1,271,080 tons of food. Last year, one million 40-thousand pounds was collected.

The food donations including cash donations will be given to Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army to stock food pantries.

Robin Murray of Catholic Charities says, "These donations will help us feed families for the next 5 to 6 months, and the monetary donations will allow us to buy additional food."

Other agencies will also likely benefit including the Northeast Community Fund. This is the largest food drive of its kind in the state. Governor Rauner also contributed a donation.