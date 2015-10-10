Springfield preparing for more Construction

SPRINGFIELD – The City of Springfield Office of Public Works announces several construction projects on various city streets will begin starting Monday, October 12.

These streets will be under construction to prepare for resurfacing efforts: Belle Court, Bonnie Court, Cedar (Pasfield – Holmes), 1st Street (Ash – Laurel), Spring (Ash – Dead End at Blackhawk Elementary) and Park (Outer Park – Cherry Road). The streets listed will be milled and resurfaced, weather permitting. Work is anticipated to last up to two weeks.

Several other streets will be under construction to remove and replace sidewalks and accessible ramps. This applies to Oxford Road (Jefferson Park Sub.) and MacArthur (Williams – Lawrence). These construction projects are expected to last up to two months.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to be aware of workers and equipment in these areas. Those driving should also slow down and use caution throughout the work zones.