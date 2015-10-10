Canzeri's Career Day Powers Iowa past Illini

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Jordan Canzeri rushed for 256 yards on a school-record 43 carries and No. 22 Iowa held off Illinois 29-20 on Saturday for its sixth straight win.

C.J. Beathard had 200 yards passing and two TD for the Hawkeyes (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten). They've already taken down four Power Five opponents heading into next week's game against No. 13 Northwestern.

Canzeri's 75-yard touchdown run put Iowa ahead 23-13 late in the third quarter. Geronimo Allison pulled Illinois back within three on a 53-yard TD reception, but freshman Ke'Shawn Vaughn's fumble with 3:09 left doomed the Illini.

Wes Lunt threw for 317 yards and a touchdown for Illinois (4-2, 1-1).