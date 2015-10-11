Center to be based in Van Dyke’s Boyhood Home

DANVILLE – Dick and Arlene Van Dyke announced on Saturday, October 10, that the “Dandy Vandy” Dick Van Dyke Foundation has launched and will be based in Danville.

According to officials, the foundation is “dedicated to encouraging talented youth to pursue their dreams in the entertainment industry.”

The Dick Van Dyke Foundation will provide scholarships, encouragement and support to schools, performing arts groups and accomplished young performers.

As a result of the foundation’s launch, the boyhood home of Dick and Jerry Van Dyke, located in Danville, will be restored. The home was condemned earlier this year, but it will now undergo renovations to house the new center.

The home will contain a museum and serve the community of Danville after the renovations are complete. Garden spaces will also be tailored to include sculptures and vegetation symbolic to the experience of a young Dick Van Dyke.

Dick Van Dyke Foundation President of the Board Lance Kirkland says that Dick and Arlene Van Dyke look forward to working with the Danville community to inspire future talent to follow in Dick and Jerry’s footsteps.

“The foundation hopes to quickly expand its reach to provide support to young singers, dancers and actors across the country,” Kirkland explains.

Todd Regan has also been brought on board to serve as the executive director for the foundation.

The foundation plans to announce several upcoming community events and fundraisers. These will include arts competitions for young performers, Dandy Vandy Days and virtual events that will allow fans everywhere to participate in the festivities.

Additional information about the Dick Van Dyke Foundation can be found at the website here. This foundation is pending 501(c)3 non-profit status.

WAND's previous coverage on the Van Dyke home can be found here.