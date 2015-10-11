Meet the Duey Dialer -- Your DUI App.

DECATUR-- You see those flashing lights, and you've had a couple of drinks. There's an app for that.



No it's not a joke, the "Duey Dialer" wants to help you if you're pulled over for driving under the influence.

Nate Leding, the app's VP of Marketing says "We look at it kind of as insurance... Nobody expects to go out dinner have a drink and get pulled over but if it does happen you have a way to protect your rights."



When you get pulled over you use the app and it records your conversation tracks your location and sends your contact information to a lawyer near you.

And as simple as it is, don't confuse the app's capability to help with it condoning drunk driving.



"The duey dialer app does not condone drunk driving we want to make sure people are being responsible" says Ledging.

So who is the app for? "The couple who went to dinner and had a drink and then head home, nobody expects to get pulled over but they want to make sure their rights are preserved. This is not going to work for someone who is reckless. It's not a get out of jail free card"



This app is another example of how in the digital age, there's an app for everything.

