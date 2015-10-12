Several construction projects in Springfield to begin October 12

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Office of Public Works has announced that several construction and repair projects throughout the city are scheduled to begin on October 12.

Officials say pavement resurfacing work will be performed on the following roads starting October 12:

- Belle Court

- Bonnie Court

- Cedar Street, from Pasfield to Holmes

- First Street, from Ash to Laurel

- Spring Street, from Ash to the dead end at Blackhawk Elementary

- Park Street, from Outer Park to Cherry Road

Other projects include replacement of sidewalks at Oxford Road and MacArthur Street, concrete patching on Washington Street, brick replacement on Loveland Street, and the repair and replacement of sewer lines on Natchez Trace and the Franklin Park Subdivision.

Motorists are urged to slow down, use caution, and be aware of equipment and workers near these roadways during this time. The estimated time of completion of these projects is between two weeks and two months, weather permitting.

For more information, call (217) 789-2244.