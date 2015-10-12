The Color Run coming back to Champaign for second year

CHAMPAIGN - Hundreds of runners are scheduled to gather in Champaign on October 17 to participate in The Color Run.

Officials say participants will run an untimed 5K, with runners being doused with various colors at each kilometer. The Color Run helps raise money for local charities, and this year's event will benefit the United Way of Champaign County.

Officials say The Color Run is held in more than 100 cities across the country, and in over 50 countries throughout the world. Runners of all experience levels are welcome to participate in these events.

Registration for this event costs $45 per person, or $39.50 per person for teams of four. For more information, or to register to run, visit thecolorrun.com/champaign.