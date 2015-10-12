Presence Health selects new Regional Chief Medical Officer

CHAMPAIGN - Presence Health officials say a new Regional Chief Medical Officer for the Central State Region has been named.

Vincent Kucich, M.D., MBA, FACS, FACHE, was selected for the position. Officials say Dr. Kucich will serve several Presence Health facilities, including Presence Covenant Medical Center in Champaign-Urbana, Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, and Presence United Samaritans Medical Center in Danville.

Dr. Kucich joined Presence Health as Regional Physician Advisor in June 2015. Prior to joining Presence, he served as Chief and Medical Director for The Bureau of Medicaid Integrity for the State of Illinois.

For more information about Presence Health, visit http://www.presencehealth.org/.