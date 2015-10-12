White Oaks Mall hosting "Mall-O-Ween"

SPRINGFIELD - White Oaks Mall officials are inviting central Illinois families to attend "Mall-O-Ween" on October 31.

This family-friendly event will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at White Oaks mall. Children, accompanied by a parent or guardian, will be able to go from store to store to gather candy. Additionally, visitors will be able to enjoy face painting, live music, a haunted train ride, and much more.

Children are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes, but officials are asking that attendees over the age of 12 refrain from wearing masks, and that no toy weapons should be brought into the building.

This event is free and open to the public.