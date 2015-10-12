Champaign high school student arrested for allegedly showing weapon on bus

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department says a high school student was taken into custody Monday morning after allegedly showing off a weapon on a school bus.

Champaign police say they responded to the report at about 7:15 a.m. Officers worked with Unit 4 School District officials to locate the bus involved with the incident, and instructed it to pull over and evacuate its students. The bus was located near the intersection of Duncan Road and Springfield Avenue.

According to the preliminary investigation, Champaign police say a student allegedly revealed the end of a BB gun, and made claims that it was a hand grenade. The student who allegedly had the weapon attempted to run from the scene, but was caught by officers a short time later. Officers also say they recovered a BB gun at the scene.

The student was arrested, and faces preliminary charges of disorderly conduct. Unit 4 officials also say they are contacting the families of all individuals on the bus at the time of the incident, as well as to families with students attending nearby Unit 4 schools.

This incident is still under investigation by the Champaign Police Department. We will provide more information as it becomes available.