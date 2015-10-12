Mattoon police investigate report of shots fired

MATTOON - The Mattoon Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into an incident that happened on October 10.

Mattoon police say officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Dakota Avenue at about 8:54 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arriving, officers say they found an abandoned vehicle that appeared to have sustained damage from several rounds fired from a gun. Police also say the driver of the vehicle was not injured in this incident.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Coles County Crime Stoppers at (866) 345-8488. We will provide more information as it becomes available.