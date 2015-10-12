1 dead after being struck by vehicle in Danville

DANVILLE - Vermilion County authorities say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Danville on October 11.

Vermilion County Coroner Peggy Johnson says Merit Hicks, 23, was struck by a vehicle in the 2600 block of North Vermilion Street in Danville. Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:59 p.m. Johnson also says an autopsy has been scheduled.

This incident is still under investigation by the Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner's Office. We will provide more information as it becomes available.