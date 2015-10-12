"The Second City: Fully Loaded" coming to Decatur

DECATUR - The Greater Decatur Chamber has announced that a legendary sketch and improv comedy act from Chicago will be performing in Decatur on October 21.

Officials say "The Second City: Fully Loaded" will be held at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel from 5:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This new show will feature scenes and songs made famous by former Second City stars, such as Tina Fey, Steve Carell, and Stephen Colbert, as well as new material and improv. Additionally, renowned pianist Julie McClarey will perform for attendees during the reception and dinner.

The cost to attend this event is $25 for the performance. If you wish to attend the reception and dinner, the cost is $50 for members, and $60 for non-members. For more information, or for tickets, visit http://business.decaturchamber.com/events/details/greater-decatur-chamber-presents-the-second-city-fully-loaded-2230.