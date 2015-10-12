Seniors invited to anti-fraud seminar

URBANA - Central Illinois seniors are being invited to a seminar designed to inform attendees of fraud scams and more on October 19.

Officials say the "Silver Beat Seminar" will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Urbana Free Library. During this event, seniors will learn how they can protect themselves from scammers and fraudulent businesses, how to check your credit report, how to avoid identity theft, and how to file a consumer complaint.

This event is free and open to all central Illinois senior citizens, and is sponsored by State Senator Scott Bennett. For more information, or to register, call (217) 355-5252.