Decatur Police seeking tips on 16th St. Robbery

DECATUR – The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a crime that occurred Friday, October 9.

Authorities say a robbery occurred in the 300 block of south 16th Street at approximately 8 PM. According to authorities, the victim was walking on the sidewalk when an older red Ford pick-up pulled up to the victim and demanded money.

The victim says the pick-up was occupied by two black males. The pair exited the vehicle and tackled the victim to the ground after demanding money. This left the victim injured.

Both suspects then got back into the pick-up and fled the scene going north on 16th Street.

These suspects have been described as 40 years of age, standing at 5’9’’ and weighing around 200 pounds. One suspect had long black dreads in his hair, while the other had short black hair.

The Decatur Police Department is asking for community members to give any information they might have about this crime. Those with information should call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Callers are not required to give their name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on this crime.