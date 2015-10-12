CWLP hosting free home efficiency workshop

SPRINGFIELD - The City Water, Light and Power Energy Services Office has announced it will host a free home efficiency workshop on October 21.

The workshop, titled "Smart Solutions," will be held at the Lincoln Library in Springfield at 5:00 p.m. Attendees will learn more about how to reduce their energy and water usage at home. Additionally, everyone who attends the workshop will receive a free water saver kit and weatherization kit.

This event is free and open to all CWLP residential electric customers. However, you must register by October 20 to attend.

For more information, or to register, call (217) 789-2070 or email nrgxprts@cwlp.com.