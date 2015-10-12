Dick Van Dyke's Childhood Home Coming Off Condemned List

DANVILLE--The childhood home of one of Central Illinois' most beloved celebrities is coming off the condemned list.

The house Dick Van Dyke grew up in put on Danville's list of condemned houses last year. When the iconic actor heard the news this summer, his people reached out to the seven heirs of the property, and they put together a plan to save it.

The site will soon be the home of the Dick Van Dyke Foundation, a center that will give scholarships to students and programs that pursue the performing arts.

Its headquarters will be based at his boyhood home.

"Not only are they going to be looking at restoring the property, but they also going to be looking at the creation of a museum and then a holistic concept for what they would like to see the whole area surrounding the boyhood home become as well," said Scott Eisenhauer, mayor of Danville.

It's too soon to say when the house will have its makeover, or even when the organization will begin accepting donations.

But the foundation of the project is set in stone.

"There has to be an element of opportunity there for kids today to see that they too can achieve creative success regardless of where they grow up," said Todd Regan, executive director of the Dick Van Dyke Foundation.