EIU's Bernier Named Special Teams Player of the Week

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (via EIU athletics) – Eastern Illinois freshman punter Mike Bernier was named the Ohio Valley Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Sunday after helping the Panthers improve to 2-0 in the OVC with a 33-28 win over Southeast Missouri.

Bernier punted five times against the Redhawks for an average of 40.6 yards. His biggest punt of the day came in the final minute of the game as he connected on a 54-yard punt that was downed at the five-yard line with 34 seconds remaining in the game.

For the season Bernier is averaging 39.1 yards per punt with three punts over 50 yards and eight punts inside the 20-yard line.

EIU returns to action on Saturday at Tennessee State. The game will be broadcast on American Sports Network with a 6 p.m. kickoff time.

Eastern Kentucky quarterback Bennie Coney was named the OVC Offensive Player of the Week. Demetrius Mason of Murray State was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Week. Kendall Morris of Austin Peay was named the OVC Newcomer of the Week.