Champaign Businesses Participating in Backstage Series

CHAMPAIGN – The Champaign Center Partnership and the members of the Public Image Committee announce local businesses will take part in an interactive promotion called It’s A Champaign Life: Business Backstage Series.

This series consists of open houses of local businesses to give the community a look into how these businesses operate. Attendees will have the chance to hear local businesses’ stories, meet staff members and learn about their operations through a free hands-on class or demonstration.

The first business featured will be Weiskamp Screen Printing. Weiskamp will be hosting a t-shirt screen printing class on Tuesday, October 20 from 6 – 7:30 PM. This business is located in the downtown area at 312 South Neil Street in Champaign.

Participants will be able to tour the facility and learn about the craft of screen printing. Those who learn to screen print a shirt will also be able to take the one they make home.

Refreshments will be provided. Other downtown member business Miga will be donating bottles of wine.

Participation is free, but registration is required as space is limited. Those interested can register at the website here, by clicking on the Business Backstage image. T-shirt size should be included in the registration form.

Further information is available by contacting Erin Lippitz by email at erin@champaigncenter.com or by calling the Champaign Center Partnership office at 217-352-2400.

Anyone who cannot attend the class but would like to see behind the scenes footage of the event can follow the Champaign Center Partnership on Facebook or Twitter for live updates during open houses.