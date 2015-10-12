Decatur Police need help in attempted robbery case

Decatur police need your help tracking down suspects in a robbery attempt Friday night. It happened around 8:00 PM. A person was approached in the 300 block of South 16th Street by someone driving an older model red Ford pick up truck. The driver and passenger demanded money from the victim, then got out of the truck and tackled the person. If you have any information that can help, please call Decatur Police. Or call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS. Remember that you can remain anonymous and still collect a cash reward if it leads to an arrest.