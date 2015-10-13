Central Illinois teen donates blankets to local hospital

EFFINGHAM - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital officials say some of its patients will be able to keep warm during cool weather thanks to the generous actions of a central Illinois teen.

Officials say they recently received several fleece blankets made by Abigail Burgess, her family, and her friends. The blankets feature several different designed, and were made and given to the hospital when Abigail told her mother that she wanted to donate something instead of receive a gift for her birthday.

The blankets will be given to patients in HSHS St. Anthony's Same Day Surgery and Procedure Suites departments.