Junior League of Champaign-Urbana hosting Ladies Night Out

CHAMPAIGN - The Junior League of Champaign-Urbana has announced that it will host a Ladies Night Out event on October 15.

This event will be held at The Big Grobe Tavern in downtown Champaign from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., and will kick off a series of events being held over the weekend known as "Ladyfest." During Ladies Night Out, attendees will be able to enjoy appetizers, dessert tasting, raffle prizes, and more.

Tickets for this event are priced at $30, and can be purchased at the door or online. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.juniorleaguecu.org/twss.